Thrissur city roads in bad shape

Even as the Thrissur Corporation has given an affidavit in the High Court to complete the work of dug up roads for the Amruth project by January 30, many major roads in the city remain in pathetic condition.

On a petition filed by DCC general secretary Shaji J. Kodankandath on the dilapidated condition of the roads, the High Court had recently sought an explanation from the city corporation.

It has been more than a year since the Kerala Water Authority dug up the roads, including most of the major roads in the Thrissur Corporation limit, for laying water pipes under the Amruth project.

Digging works in 2018

Though digging works were done in October 2018, no steps had been taken by the corporation and the water authority to restore the roads into motorable condition, according to the petitioner.

In its counter affidavit in the High Court, the Thrissur Corporation denied laxity on its part and said the laying of pipelines as part of the Amruth project was being carried by the Kerala Water Authority.

The corporation had taken immediate steps to restore the roads, which had been cut for laying pipes, soon after the works were completed. The civic body had prepared estimates and obtained technical sanction for almost all restoration works of the roads and even awarded works after inviting tenders, it said in the counter affidavit.

Corporation claim

“In total, pipe-laying works have been completed in 42 roads. Out of the 37 roads for which technical sanction has been obtained for restoration, work has been awarded to 31 roads. Relaying of seven roads has already been completed,” said the corporation.

Though the corporation was taking keen efforts to complete the relaying of works within the shortest period as possible, the Kerala Water Authority was yet to lay water pipes at some of the roads in the corporation limit, it said. The corporation said it would complete the work by January 30.

The deadline had passed. But many of the major roads remain severely battered. The muddy roads not only offer a bumpy ride for the passengers but also give them a shower of dust. In case of a rain, situation will be worse.