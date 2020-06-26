Thrissur City Police launch ‘Operation Shield’

Thrissur

26 June 2020 10:51 IST

People from other States should not be brought for work, say police

The City police has launched ‘Operation Shield’ to tighten vigil against COVID-19 as there is a spurt in cases and more containment zones are declared in the district. Operation Shield will coordinate preventive measures.

Division number 3, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 39, 48, of 49 of Thrissur Corporation; 3, 4, 8, 19, 20, 29, and 30 divisions of Chavakkad Municipality; Division numbers 7, 8, 11, 15, 19, and 20 of Kunnamkulam municipality; ward numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of Engandiyur panchayat; ward numbers 14 and 15 of Vellangallur gram panchayat; Ward numbers 6, 7, and 9 of Kattakambal panchayat and ward numbers 14, 15, and 16 of Kadavallur pachayat are the containment zones in the district.

The Operation Shield will ensure that lockdown guidelines are strictly maintained at containment zones. Only emergency services will be allowed in these areas. People should go out only in case of emergency. Under Section 144 of the CRPC, more than three persons should not come together. People should keep a safe distance. Shops selling essential services can function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People from other States should not be brought for work. Door-to-door sales have been strictly banned. Strict action will be initiated against people who fail to wear masks and keep safe distance.

The City police registered a case against 44 people for not maintaining safe distance on Thursday.