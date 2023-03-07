HamberMenu
Thrissur bus driver injured in moral policing attack dies 

March 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old private bus driver who was attacked by a group of people in a moral policing incident succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Tuesday.

Sahar of Cherpu was attacked by a six-member group when he went to meet his woman friend at Thiruvanikkavu on February 18. The group forcibly dragged him out of his friend’s house and attacked him brutally.

It is reported that his ribs were broken and kidneys were damaged in the attack. He had been on ventilator support.

The police collected the visuals of the incident and the attackers from CCTV cameras installed in front of a nearby temple. The police have registered a case against six persons in connection with the incident. All the accused have been absconding. It is reported that one of the accused has already left the country.

