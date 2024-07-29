Thrissur boy recovers from amoebic meningoencephalitis

A 12-year-old boy from Thrissur who had been under treatment at the Amrita hospital here after contracting amoebic meningoencephalitis was discharged on Monday.

A Class VII student at Vanivilasam Upper Primary School in Padoor, Ajsal was admitted to the primary health centre at Padoor following fever on June 1. He was shifted to a private medical college in Thrissur after his condition deteriorated on June 2.

The boy was then shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. Tests conducted at the lab in Puducherry had confirmed that the causative organism was Vermamoeba vermiformis. He was admitted to Amrita Hospital on June 16 in a critical condition.

The hospital authorities said in a communication that his condition improved after one week. He was shifted to the room from the intensive care unit two weeks ago. He was able to regain leg strength after one week of physiotherapy.

He remained eager to join his friends at school who had been helping him by sending the daily lessons over the past three weeks. The medical team who treated him was led by Vinayan K.P., professor and head, Paediatric Neurology, according to the release.

