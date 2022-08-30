Thrissur bids adieu to music composer John P. Varkey 

Music lovers bid adieu to John P. Varkey, rock musician and film music composer, who collapsed and died at his house in Mannuthy on Monday night.

The 51-year-old musician was part of many popular bands including Jigsaw Puzzle and Avial. He had composed music for many popular films including Kammattippadam, Eada, Unnam, Olipporu and Frozen. He had also composed music for Telugu film Idi Sangathi and Kannada film Karthik.

John P. Varkey, a very popular guitarist right from his college days, was one of the most popular rock musicians in the State. He played an important role in introducing rock music to Malayalam. He got the best music director award in the Madrid Imagine India Film Festival for the film Frozen.

Many of his friends and colleagues in the industry remembered him as an amazing musician and guitarist as well as a wonderful personality.

His body will be laid to rest at the cemetery of Infant Jesus Church, Mullakkara, on Wednesday.