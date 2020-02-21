Thrissur bids adieu to bus accident victims

Thrissur bid adieu to victims of the Avinashi bus accident from the district, except Igni Raphael, on Friday with their last rites being performed in the presence of a huge crowd, including relatives and friends.

K.V. Anu, 25, wife of Sinjo Vazhappilly, Erumappetty, was buried at St. Francis Xavior Church Eyyal.

Daughter of Kollannur Varghese and Margily of Eyyal, Anu was working as a paramedic in Bengaluru. Ramya Haridas, MP, and other elected representatives participated in the funeral function.

Anu and Sinjo got married on January 19, 2020. She was on her way home to see off Sinjo, who was going to Qatar. Sinjo received the tragic news when he was waiting for her at the KSRTC stand.

Haneesh, 24, son of Kurungatt Valappil Manikandan and Leela of Chittilappillty, was cremated at the Paramekkavu Shanti ghat. Haneesh was working as an engineer at Snook India, at Electronic City, Bengaluru.

K.D. Yesudas, 37, of Arimbur, who was manager at Toyota, Bengaluru, was buried at the cemetery of St. Joseph Church, Manakkody. Yesudas, who was settled in Bengaluru, was coming home to see his mother at Arimbur, before taking up a new job in Russia.

Agriculture Minister V.S Sunil Kumar, Chief Whip K. Rajan and many others paid homage to Jophy Paul, 33, of Chiyyaram, when his body was placed at his house. Jophy, who was working as manager at Joy Alukkas Jewellery, Bengaluru, is survived by wife and three little children.

His body was buried at the Vijayamatha church cemetery at Chiyyaram.

Nafees Mohammed, 24, was buried on Thursday itself. Nafees, who completed B. Pharm , was undergoing training in Bengaluru. He had updated his Whatsapp status with a photo taken in the ill-fated KSRTC bus when it started journey from Bengaluru. The status was live even when he bid adieu to this world, his friends recalled.

Funeral today

The funeral of Igni Raphael, 39, of Ollur, will be held on Saturday. His wife, who was critically injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore.

Igni, who was working in Saudi Arabia, reached home ten day back.

The couple went to Bengaluru for readying some papers for taking Vinci too to Saudi Arabia.

Ministers A.C. Moideen, C. Ravindranath, and V.S. Sunil Kuamr, District Collector S. Shanawas and other elected representatives paid homage to the deceased.