Thrissur-based artist enters Guinness World Records in pin and thread art

Thrissur-based artist Vincent Pallissery draws 7.544-sq-m figure of Mother Theresa

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 13, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur-based artist Vincent Pallissery recently broke the Guinness World Records in making the largest Pin and Thread Art.

He drew the figure of Mother Theresa at his residence in Nedumbal using pin and thread.

He started the mission at 8 a.m. on September 9 and completed it at 3.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The existing Guinness World Records in the event was held by Sayyid Bashoon of Iraq who drew a painting on a board of 6.3 sq m while Mr. Pallisery drew it on 7.544 sq m.

Vincent Pallissery is an artist and sculptor and teaches art at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery. Earlier he had won the Universal Forum's URF Asian Record in 2018.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sathar Adoor, State Secretary, Guinness Record Holders; Bharathan P.C., former District Survey Superintendent; Shanavas P.K., engineer; advocate Suresh Kumar and Rajith M.K., Survey Engineer, were observers of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Thrissur

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app