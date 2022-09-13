Thrissur-based artist enters Guinness World Records in pin and thread art

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur-based artist Vincent Pallissery recently broke the Guinness World Records in making the largest Pin and Thread Art.

He drew the figure of Mother Theresa at his residence in Nedumbal using pin and thread.

He started the mission at 8 a.m. on September 9 and completed it at 3.30 p.m.

The existing Guinness World Records in the event was held by Sayyid Bashoon of Iraq who drew a painting on a board of 6.3 sq m while Mr. Pallisery drew it on 7.544 sq m.

Vincent Pallissery is an artist and sculptor and teaches art at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery. Earlier he had won the Universal Forum's URF Asian Record in 2018.

Sathar Adoor, State Secretary, Guinness Record Holders; Bharathan P.C., former District Survey Superintendent; Shanavas P.K., engineer; advocate Suresh Kumar and Rajith M.K., Survey Engineer, were observers of the event.