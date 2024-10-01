GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrissur ATM heist suspect’s leg amputated

Published - October 01, 2024 10:56 am IST - Namakkal

PTI

The right lower limb of a suspect in the Thrissur ATM heist, who sustained bullet injuries, was amputated at a government hospital in Coimbatore, police said on Monday.

The suspect, later identified as Mohammed Azar Ali, 30, was part of the seven-member gang that carried out the heist. He was shot at and nabbed by the police when he attacked them and attempted to flee with a money bag while his associate Jamal, the container truck driver, was gunned down by police after he assaulted the latter and made a bid to escape.

The gang from Haryana was nabbed after a dramatic chase in Kumarapalayam in the district on Friday through well-coordinated efforts of the Namakkal police following an alert issued by their counterparts in Kerala. Doctors attending Ali advised amputation as the blood supply in the limb was affected due to the bullet injury, a police official said. Accordingly, the right lower limb was amputated, he said.

Published - October 01, 2024 10:56 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.