Thrissur Archdiocese allows cremation of COVID victims as a special case

The Thrissur Archdiocese, while issuing guidelines for funeral of COVID victims, gave permission for cremation of bodies if there is no facility for deep burial according to the protocol.
Emphasising that this is an exemption in the case of COVID victims, Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath noted that the guidelines should be followed according to the situation and facility of the respective church. After the cremation ash should be brought to the cemetery.
Justifying the special case, the Archbishop said that laws of the Church endorsed the cremation of bodies. “The paragraph 2,301 of the Code of Canon of the Churches upholds it if it does not challenge the belief in resurrection of body,” he pointed out.
However, the Archbishop insisted that the body of COVID victims should be buried according to the protocol in the cemetery itself if there were space and facility. “If there is no space in the cemetery, the body can be buried in the church compound or at the family compound of the victim. In that case bones should be brought to the church cemetery after two years.”
The guidelines were issued in the wake of a controversy in connection with the burial of a COVID victim at Chalakudy a few days back.
The guidelines of the government, police, and health officials should be strictly observed while burying the body of COVID victims, the circular pointed out.
Vicars were asked to inform believers about these guidelines and maintain peace in such situations.
