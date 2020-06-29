Thrissur again sees surge in cases; total lockdown in Ponnani

A group of migrant labourers proceeding to their work site in a goods vehicle without complying with the physical distancing norms in Kozhikode on Monday.

Thrissur

29 June 2020 23:37 IST

26 persons, including two corporation health officials, test positive in Thrissur

Thrissur district again witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 26 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.

Among them, 15 had returned from abroad and nine had arrived from other States. Two persons were infected through contact. The infected are two Health Department officials of the Thrissur Corporation.

Currently, 174 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. Seven persons from the district are undergoing treatment at other districts. So far, 215 persons have recovered from the disease. In all, 19,337 persons are under observation. A total of 147 samples were sent for COVID-19 test on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Containment zones

Two more containment zones were declared in the district on Monday in addition to the existing five zones. Divisions 16, 19, 21, 30, 31, 35 and 36 of Chalakudy Municipality and wards 7 and 8 of Sreenarayanapuram grama panchayat are the new containment zones.

The other containment zones in the district are divisions 3, 32, 35, 36, 39, 48, and 49 of Thrissur Corporation; divisions 7, 8, 11, 15, 19, and 20 of Kunnamkulam Municipality; wards 6,7, and 9 of Kattakambal panchayat; wards 14, 15 and 16 of Kadavallur panchayat and wards 14 and 15 of Vellankallur panchayat.

Only emergency services will be allowed in containment zones. Institutions other than courts, government and semi-government offices involved in disaster management works should not function. Banking institutions can function up to 2 p.m. with half of the staff.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Thrissur Corporation Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan, councillors and corporation officials completed a quarantine period of 14 days. They had attended a meeting in the Thrissur Corporation office along with a health official who had tested positive. Their sample tests were negative.

In Malappuram

Thirteen more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Monday.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that 12 of them had returned from abroad and one from Bengaluru. All of them were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Manjeri. Apart from those 13, five persons from other districts who were under treatment here too tested positive for the virus on Monday.

As many as 235 infected persons are currently under treatment in the district. Officials said 484 persons had been tested positive for the virus in the district so far.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that 29,860 persons were currently in quarantine in the district. While 354 of them were in different hospitals, 27,467 were in home quarantine, and 2,039 in COVID care centres.

A total lockdown was clamped in Ponnani taluk from Monday evening following the detection of seven cases in a recent sentinel survey. The triple lockdown will be in effect until July 6 midnight. People will not be allowed to move out except on medical emergencies.

In Kozhikode

Nine more were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Monday and eight others recovered from the infection in the district. The number of active COVID-19 cases from the district now stands at 90, said a release from District Medical Officer V. Jayasree.

Five among the new patients had returned from Kuwait, and others from Dubai, Bahrain, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

They are from Eramala, Olavanna, Feroke, Kolathara, Karassery, Malaparamba, Perumanna, Koyilandy and Thurayoor.

Those who recovered from the infection are from Azhiyoor, Thooneri, Arakkinar, Maniyoor, Chelannur, Moodadi, and Eramala, who had been undergoing treatment at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House.

The number of people under observation is 19,072, of whom 11,471 are expatriates.

Cops in quarantine

Seven policemen, including a Circle Inspector from Vellayil station, were asked to go into home quarantine after the COVID-19 test conducted on a man who was found dead at his house on June 27 turned positive. The policemen had conducted the inquest and other formalities.

Health Department officials said the man had been working as a security guard in a flat where many had been in quarantine. However, it is not clear from where he contracted the disease.

According to the police, the man ended his life following some family issues.

Following the incident, the entry of the public to Vellayil police station was restricted. A senior police official said all the seven policemen had taken precautionary measures while conducting the inquest.

In Ernakulam

Health authorities in Ernakulam district have prepared a list of, and quarantined, 40 people who were in contact with the 45-year-old health worker at the community health centre at Kalady and her 53-year-old husband, both residents of Kanjoor, who tested positive for COVID-19. Their son has also shown symptoms. “More details are being collected to ascertain the source of their infection,” said health officials.

Ernakulam district on Monday saw five fresh COVID-19 cases including a 27-year-old Kizhakkambalam resident who returned from Kuwait on June 14 and an 81-year-old related to the Malayattoor residents confirmed to have contracted the disease on June 23.

A 49-year-old Payipra resident who arrived at Karipur on June 26 is under treatment for the disease at the Government Medical College hospital at Manjeri. Four people have recovered in the district.

As many as 839 people were placed in quarantine at home and 959 people who completed their mandatory quarantine period have been taken off the list.

On Monday, 13 more people were admitted to hospitals. As many as 173 people are under treatment for the disease in the district.

In Kannur

The number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise in the district with 14 more persons testing positive for the virus on Monday. Among them, nine were Central Industrial Security Force personnel who had gone into quarantine after returning from their home States, three had returned from abroad and two had come from other States. District Collector T.V. Subhash said 14 persons were discharged from hospitals on Monday after they fully recovered from the disease.

The district currently has 21,820 persons under observation. Of them, 21,500 are in home quarantine.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod district reported four more COVID-19 cases on Monday. District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said all the four patients had returned from abroad. Two patients were discharged.

The district has so far reported 126 COVID-19 cases. There are now 6,708 persons under observation.

In Palakkad

Twelve persons, including a four-year-old girl, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Monday. Two of them were being treated at Government Medical College Hospital at Manjeri.

While 11 of them were returnees from other States and abroad, one person got the infection through local contacts.

Five of the 12 cases had come back from Kuwait, three from the UAE, and three from Tamil Nadu.

A 55-year-old woman from Thirumittakkode was suspected to have contracted the infection from her husband who had returned from Qatar and was tested positive. As many as 268 infected persons are currently under treatment in Palakkad district.

Directive to bank

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Monday directed to close down the Sulthan Bathery branch of Union Bank of India by exercising the powers of the Disaster Management Act 2005 for violating physical-distancing norms.

Ms. Abdulla said in a release that a photographic evidence revealed that a large number of people had gathered in front of the bank to avail of banking service. Though the public had the right to access banking services, it was the responsibility of the bank concerned to manage the crowd in a disciplined manner to avoid the violation of norms, she said.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kannur bureaus)