Thripunithura’s Atham procession to be elderly-friendly this year

Published - July 02, 2024 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The traditional Atham procession in Thripunithura this year will be organised in an elderly-friendly manner with dedicated contests for them.

Special contests for the elderly would be held in Pookkalam, Thiruvathirakali, light music, and recitation, members of the Atham organising committee of the Thripunithura municipality told the media on Tuesday.

The colourful pageant will be held on September 6. The registration for cultural contests will be closed at 5 p.m. on July 10. The contests in 45 items will be held on July 15. Chess and Kaikottikali are among the new items to be included this year.

The registration for cultural floats to be featured in the procession will begin on July 5. The municipality sought the cooperation of residents for drawing graffiti along the route to be taken by the Atham procession.

Thripunithura municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh, vice president K.K. Pradeep Kumar, and general convenor K.V. Saju were among those who attended the press meet.

Kerala / Kochi

