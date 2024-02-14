Thripunithura blast: identity of second victim revealed

February 14, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The identity of the second person who died in the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura was revealed late on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Anil, 51, of Karunagappally in Kollam. The victim’s sister and relatives identified him at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. They were approached by the police reportedly based on information received from a mobile phone recovered from the car believed to have been used by the firecracker transporters.

The deceased was initially identified as one Divakaran. The body will be handed over to relatives on Thursday. The relatives of the other deceased, Vishnu, had claimed the body on Tuesday.

