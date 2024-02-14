GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thripunithura blast: identity of second victim revealed

February 14, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The identity of the second person who died in the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura was revealed late on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Anil, 51, of Karunagappally in Kollam. The victim’s sister and relatives identified him at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. They were approached by the police reportedly based on information received from a mobile phone recovered from the car believed to have been used by the firecracker transporters.

The deceased was initially identified as one Divakaran. The body will be handed over to relatives on Thursday. The relatives of the other deceased, Vishnu, had claimed the body on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.