Thripunithura blast: enthusiasm for legal fight on the wane

February 15, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

A section of families affected by the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura seems to have lost the enthusiasm to move the court for timely compensation and fixing responsibility for the incident.

Residents spread across five associations in multiple wards of the Thripunithura municipality had come together to form an action council a day after the blast. A 15-member executive committee was also formed.

Now, it has emerged that the initiative has lost some steam with a section of residents seemingly no longer as enthusiastic as before. Some of the affected assured of insurance coverage no longer find the need for a long-drawn-out legal fight, while some others have been reportedly swayed by the emotional approach of those associated with the Thekkumpuram and Vadakkumpuram Karayogams to compensate the damage and by trying to convince that a legal recourse was tantamount to moving against the temple.

At last count, there were around 30 families willing to take the legal recourse. “We will move the High Court next week even if there is only one person willing,” said a person aware of the developments.

Meanwhile, the action council members met the District Collector on Thursday. The Collector reportedly asked Revenue officials to draw up a percentage-wise assessment of damage to houses and properties and an estimate of the compensation to be forwarded to the government.

Parallelly, efforts are also on under the aegis of the municipality to find alternate solutions in consultation with the temple committee considering that the government-level compensation may drag on, especially considering the dire straits the government finds itself in now.

At the same time, the health survey in the extended neighbourhood of the blast site exceeded 500 households. Counselling sessions are being offered for the affected by the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital, Ayurveda hospital, and the district mental health programme.

A medical camp will be organised shortly for checking vital parameters like blood sugar and BP. The audiology test has been wrapped up, and none was found to be suffering from hearing loss following their exposure to the high-decibel blast.

