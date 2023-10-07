Thripporittakavu Temple burgled; probe on

October 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Varkala police have commenced a probe into a burglary that took place at Thripporittakavu Temple in Panayara late Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. The burglar is suspected to have gained access to the inner sanctum by removing the roof tiles of the building. He is believed to have stole nearly ₹10,000 from the donation boxes in the temple. The incident came to light on Saturday morning after the temple staff reported the burglary. A CCTV footage obtained from the premises has captured the alleged crime.

