Thrikkakara verdict against Left’s divisive politics, says PFI

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has termed the Thrikkakara bypoll outcome a setback to the “divisive politics of the Left front”.

C.P. Muhammad Basheer, PFI State president, said the result was a reflection of “the anti-people policies of the Left pushed under the cover of development, the intolerance to people’s protests, and its increasing witch-hunt of Muslims.”

He said the result also dealt a blow to the government’s disregard for public opinion against and forcible conduct of the survey for K-Rail.

Accusing the LDF of playing communal politics, he said the people of Thrikkakara realised it and responded suitably. He also commended the Christian community for “not succumbing to caste and religious considerations and for meticulously making its choice.”