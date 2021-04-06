Thrikkakara records over 69% polling

Row over lensmen taking actor’s picture at booth

Voting was peaceful in the Thrikkakara constituency, which recorded a total polling percentage of 69.20.

Polling was brisk in the morning hours, with nearly 7% of voters exercising their franchise within an hour of commencement of voting at 7 a.m. By 10 a.m., polling percentage had gone up to 16.30, and by 12 noon, it was nearly 32%.

There were no untoward incidents or disruption of polling at any booths.

Actor votes

Incidentally, an argument sprouted between a group of BJP supporters and the police over allowing news photographers to capture pictures of actor Mammootty who came to cast his vote at CKC LP School at Ponnurunni. The actor did not meet newspersons who were on the premises of the booth to take his photographs. The incident took place around 11.30 a.m. at Booth 63 A at the school but was resolved quickly without affecting the voting process.

Sitting MLA and UDF candidate P.T. Thomas cast his vote at Skiltech centre at Pipeline Junction, and BJP candidate S. Saji voted at CKPC LP School, Ponnurunni.

The Angamaly constituency recorded 75.93% polling. Voting was peaceful, and it picked up momentum in the afternoon. The polling percentage stood at 5.46 by 8 a.m., and it went up to 16.33% by 10 a.m., and by noon, it was 34.25%. The constituency had seen a voter turnout of 82.98% in the 2016 elections.

Sitting MLA Roji M. John of the UDF cast his vote at Booth 84 at LP School, Kothamkulangara, while Jose Thettayil of the LDF voted at Booth 110 of the Angamaly block office.