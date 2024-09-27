ADVERTISEMENT

Thrikkakara municipality to launch consumer-centric mobile app on September 29

Published - September 27, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

More than three months after receiving the approval of the council, the Thrikkakara municipality is set to roll out Thrikkakara Consumer Protection Forum, a mobile application that allows consumers within the municipal limits to review shops and establishments and lodge complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will inaugurate the app at a function to be held on Sunday. Initially, the app, designed by a Thrissur-based developer, will be available to Android users on Play Store. Discussions are being held to make it accessible on Apple Store for iPhone users.

“Ultimately, the Artificial Intelligence-driven app will serve as an empowering tool for consumers, who are an unorganised community. Public opinion will hold traders accountable and encourage transparency in their operations. The app will also facilitate quick solution unlike other redressal avenues like consumer courts,” said Unni Kakkanad, chairman of municipal health standing committee. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to develop a mobile app was made after the municipality experienced a spate of food poisoning incidents that drew widespread criticism.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Initially, the app will feature hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals, and fish markets, among others. Consumers will be able to post reviews and complaints, complete with pictures and videos. While the reviews will be open to public, specific complaints will be viewable only by the designated admin panel. This seven-member panel will include the municipal chairperson, health standing committee chairperson, municipal secretary, clean city manager, health inspector, and officers from Food Safety, legal metrology, and the police departments.

“The actions taken by the panel will also be accessible only to the respective complainants. The admin panel will meet once a month to review and address complaints,” said Mr. Kakkanad.

Additional features may be added to the app over time. In the future, AI-driven analytics will identify patterns in complaints, including institutions that receive frequent grievances and the types of issues being raised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US