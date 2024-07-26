Thrikkakara municipality issues advisory to keep unauthorised agents at bay

The Thrikkakara municipality has issued an advisory asking officials not to allow the intervention of unauthorised agents in service delivery after a recent incident in which such an agent allegedly sought fee running into lakhs of rupees from a client for regularising a commercial building.

The revelation came during a council meeting held earlier this week when a councillor shared an incident in which an agent allegedly sought ₹2,000 for a service claiming that a share of the bribe was meant for the councillor. It was in the ensuing debate that the municipal secretary revealed the incident in which an agent had allegedly sought ₹6 lakh for the regularisation of the building, while the building permit fee plus regularisation fee would have come to only ₹4 lakh.

“The excess ₹2 lakh might be towards the agent’s fee and need not necessarily be bribe. However, the municipality has issued an advisory only to permit licensed consultants and to keep unauthorised agents at bay,” said civic body sources.

Though neither the municipality nor the person seeking regularisation of the building has lodged an official complaint, the Special Branch seems to be seized of the matter and has sought details from the civic body. The opposition Left Democratic Front was also quick to pounce on the matter as they staged a protest in front of the municipal office alleging, among other things, flourishing bribery in the municipality.

A standing committee chairperson, on condition of anonymity, said the unholy nexus between unauthorised agents and a section of employees was a badly kept secret. The recent incident was probably just the “tip of the iceberg”. And, the municipality’s advisory was hardly going to stop it either, he said.

A majority of applications to the municipality are required to be submitted online. With the recent turn of events, the municipality has asked employees not to accept applications submitted offline by agents but to insist that the beneficiary parties turn up.

