Thrikkakara municipal council approves mobile app to review and rate consumer-centric facilities

With the Thrikkakara municipal council granting its approval, decks have been cleared for the launch of a mobile application for consumers within the municipal limits to review shops and establishments and lodge complaints against them.

The proposal was placed before the council meeting held on June 14 based on a meeting of the health standing committee a week before that. The Thrissur-based app developers made a presentation at the meeting. The app has been christened Thrikkakara Consumer Remarks Forum.

The municipality came up the idea of a mobile application after frequent incidents of food poisoning were reported by consumers after having food from eateries within the municipal limits.

“We plan to roll out the app shortly. A campaign will also be held alongside to elicit suggestions from the public and IT experts on the features to be added in the app. The app will be rolled out after incorporating feasible suggestions from them,” said Unni Kakkanad, health standing committee chairperson.

Initially, the app will feature hotels and restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals, and fish markets. Reviews and complaints, with pictures and videos, can be uploaded on the app.

While the reviews will be open to public, specific complaints will be open only to the designated admin panel. Similarly, action taken by the panel will be accessible to the complainants concerned alone. The seven-member panel will be composed of the municipal chairperson, health standing committee chairperson, municipal secretary, clean city manager, health inspector, and officers of food safety, legal metrology and police departments.

The panel will meet once a month. Complaints that can be settled at the level will be resolved, and the complainants will be contacted. In cases where complaints warrant referral to the consumer court, steps will be taken to do so.

Additional features may be added to the app in due course. In future, AI-driven analytics delineating a pattern about complaints, such as institutions which face frequent complaints, and the type of complaints being raised will also be devised.