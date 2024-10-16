Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas seeks urgent steps to decongest Civil Line Road; petitions CM

A memorandum demanding urgent steps to decongest Civil Line Road which has been extensively barricaded for the Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension and to develop alternative roads to divert traffic was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday by Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas.

On the mass agitations demanding streamlining of vehicle flow in the corridor, she said preparatory works were not done prior to erecting barricades at eight-metre width for the metro extension work. This led to worsening of traffic snarls on roads that led from the city to Infopark campus and other locales in Kakkanad and back. Ms. Thomas also handed over to Mr. Vijayan a set of recommendations readied by the Thrikkakara Development Forum (TDF) on the basis of a study done by experts of NATPAC to decongest the region.