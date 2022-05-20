Thrikkakara byelection: Latin Catholic community to keep equal distance

The Varappuzha Archdiocesan political affairs committee of the Latin Catholic community has said it will keep equal distance from the two political fronts vying for victory in the upcoming Thrikkakara byelection.

A statement from the committee, a meeting of which was chaired by Francis Xavier, said here on Thursday that the demands raised by the socially and economically weak community had been ignored by the political fronts so far.

The statement said the rising fuel prices had plunged the fishing sector into a crisis but no one was paying attention to it.