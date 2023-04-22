Threer T.N. tourists killed as mini-bus falls into gorge in Munnar

April 22, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST

Three tourists were killed and 16 injured after a minibus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Thondimala, near Poopara in Munnar , on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 on Saturday evening.

Those deceased were identified as Susheendran (8), Valliyamma (70) and C. Perumal (59).

According to the police, one person died on the spot.

The deceased were residents of Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

According to the Santhanpara police, the accident happened after the driver lost control of the minibus when it reached the Erachilpalam curve near Thondimala and fell into a deep gorge. The Santhanpara police and local residents rushed to the accident spot for rescue operations. The injured were admitted to a private hospital at Rajakumari and later shifted to Theni Medical College in Tamil Nadu.

The 20-member team was on its way to Munnar from Tirunelveli..