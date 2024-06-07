ADVERTISEMENT

Three youths killed in two road accidents in Kasaragod

Published - June 07, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths were killed in two separate road accidents in Kasaragod on Thursday.

In Thrikaripur, two youngsters were killed after their bike went out of control and crashed into a telephone box. The deceased were identified as Shaneed, 25, from Thrikaripur Metammal and Suhail, 26, from Perumba. They were travelling from Payyannur to Thrikaripur when the accident occurred.

Earlier in the day at Nileswaram Pala, a student of Kayyur Industrial Training Institute, died after his bike collided with a KSRTC bus. The police identified the deceased as Vishnu, 18, of Uduma. He was on his way to the institute at the time of the accident.

