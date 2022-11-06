Three youths killed in road accident at Aroor

The mangled remains of a motorcycle that rammed a parked school bus at Aroor in Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Three persons in their early twenties were killed when a motorcycle they were riding rammed a stationary school bus from behind at Aroor in Alappuzha in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as K.V. Abhijith (23), Bejoy Varghese (21) and Alvin (21), all from Aroor. The trio were reportedly returning after attending a friend’s house-warming party when they met with the accident near Keltron Junction on National Highway 66 around 1 a.m.

The bodies were shifted to the morgue of a hospital in Ernakulam.