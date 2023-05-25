HamberMenu
Three youths killed as motorbike rams truck near Kumaranallur

Accident took place near Kochalum Chuvadu on the Kottayam-Kudamaloor route around 6 p.m.

May 25, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths were killed when a speeding motorcycle rammed a tipper truck near Kumaranallur in the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Albin of Samkranthy, 20-year-old Farooq of Thonduchira, and 24-year-old Praveen Mani of Thiruvanchoor, near here. The accident took place near Kochalum Chuvadu on the Kottayam-Kudamaloor route around 6 p.m., when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided head on with the truck.

Preliminary reports suggest that none of the deceased were wearing a helmet and the motorcycle was damaged beyond repair. They were rushed to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, but soon succumbed to their injuries. 

The Gandhinagar police have registered a case.

