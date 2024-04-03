Three youths injured in country bomb explosion

April 03, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Three youths sustained injuries when a country bomb exploded allegedly while it was being put together at Mukkola in the Mannanthala police Station limits on Wednesday. A 17-year-old from Nedumangad lost both his hands in the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred when four youths, identified as Akhilesh, 19, of Venkavila, Vattapara; Kiran, 19, of Vattapara, and Anijith, 18, of Panniyottukonam, and a 17-year-old, were attempting to assemble the country bomb, according to Mannanthala police. Akhilesh sustained injuries to his hand.

The 17-year-old and Akhilesh are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Kiran and Anijith, whose injuries are minor, are in police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

All four have cases against them in various police stations in the district including Nedumangad, Malayinkeezhu, Vattapara and Nemom, according to the Mannanthala police.

The youths were trying to assemble the explosive in a vacant plot of land when it exploded. The local people who heard the explosion had alerted the Mannanthala police. A subsequent investigation had led the police to the four youths.

A forensics examination will be held at the site of the explosion on Thursday, Biju K. R., Station House Officer, Mannanthala, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.