GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Three youths injured in country bomb explosion

April 03, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths sustained injuries when a country bomb exploded allegedly while it was being put together at Mukkola in the Mannanthala police Station limits on Wednesday. A 17-year-old from Nedumangad lost both his hands in the explosion.

The incident occurred when four youths, identified as Akhilesh, 19, of Venkavila, Vattapara; Kiran, 19, of Vattapara, and Anijith, 18, of Panniyottukonam, and a 17-year-old, were attempting to assemble the country bomb, according to Mannanthala police. Akhilesh sustained injuries to his hand.

The 17-year-old and Akhilesh are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Kiran and Anijith, whose injuries are minor, are in police custody.

All four have cases against them in various police stations in the district including Nedumangad, Malayinkeezhu, Vattapara and Nemom, according to the Mannanthala police.

The youths were trying to assemble the explosive in a vacant plot of land when it exploded. The local people who heard the explosion had alerted the Mannanthala police. A subsequent investigation had led the police to the four youths.

A forensics examination will be held at the site of the explosion on Thursday, Biju K. R., Station House Officer, Mannanthala, said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.