Three youths illegally enter cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon

May 07, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - IDUKKI

Three youths illegally entered the cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon in Idukki on Sunday night.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) filed a complaint with the Wagamon police in this regard.

DTPC secretary Jitheesh Jose said that three youths trespassed into the bridge around 8.45 pm. “The youths arrived in a vehicle and moved to the glass bridge with liquor bottles. The youths jumped over the protection wall and consumed liquor near the bridge. They then walked through the bridge. They damaged the door of the toilet and destroyed the drinking water stored in the area,” said Mr. Jose.

According to officials, the CCTV visuals revealed the illegal entry of the youths. “It is suspected that they arrived from the flower show venue at Wagamon. The police have launched a probe,” said Mr. Jose.

Mr. Jose said the glass bridge was located at an altitude of 3,500 ft above sea level. “If anyone fell from the bridge, it would cause a disaster.”

According to DTPC officials, to strengthen the security of the bridge, four security personnel have been posted near the bridge.

The bridge at Kolahalamedu, near Wagamon, has been built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited. Touted to be the largest cantilever glass bridge in the country, it was inaugurated last September and emerged as one of the major tourist attractions in the district.

