Three youths drown in Chulikka river

Three youths drowned in Chulikka river near Meppadi in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Nidhin, 23, son of Dhanesan of Puthanparampil; Jithin, 23, son of Karthikeyan of Theekkattil, and Bijilal, 20, of Vallarikkal near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district.

The three were part of a group of six who had come to Wayanad on Thursday on a visit. When they went to take bath near Ponkundu, a trench in the Chulikka river, Nidhin slipped into it. While attempting to save Nidhin, his friends Jithin and Bijilal too drowned.

The bodies were recovered by villagers and plantation workers.