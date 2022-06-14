Three Youth Congress workers injured in police caning in Idukki

During protest march against alleged attack on DCC chief

Three Youth Congress leaders and a Congress worker sustained injuries when the police caned participants of a march taken out on Tuesday in protest against the alleged attack on Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) president C.P. Mathew at Thodupuzha on Monday night.

The injured have been identified as Youth Congress district secretaries Bilal Samad and Abi Mundackal, block secretary Shajukhan and Congress worker K.A. Shafeeq.

The police caned the participants of the march that started from Rajeev Bhavan when they turned violent near the civil station area around 11 a.m. However, the Youth Congress leaders said that the police attacked the protest march without any provocation.

Mr. Samad has been shifted to Little Flower Hospital, Angamali. He sustained injuries on his forehead and left eye. The others were admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

Road blocked

In protest against the police action, Congress workers led by Dean Kuriakose, MP, blocked the road in front of the Gandhi Square till 3 p.m.

Mr. Mathew sustained injuries on Monday allegedly in an attack by DYFI activists. He was returning after a protest meeting at Muttom and the incident occurred while his car reached the Gandhi Square, where Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists were holding a protest meeting against the alleged attack bid on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan aboard a flight.