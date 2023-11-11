HamberMenu
Three years after landslips, Kokkayar farmers still await compensation

The State government sanctioned ₹21.3 lakh as compensation to be disbursed among 354 farmers, after 21.85 hectares of farmland was destroyed in the natural calamity on October 16, 2021. Nothing has been distributed yet.

November 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
A view of a house and farmland destroyed by flash flood at Mukkulam in the Kokkayar grama panchayat in Idukki on October 16, 2021.

A view of a house and farmland destroyed by flash flood at Mukkulam in the Kokkayar grama panchayat in Idukki on October 16, 2021. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Three years after the Kokkayar grama panchayat in Idukki district was devastated by a series of landslips and flash floods, its farmers are yet to receive any compensation for crop loss from the State government. Landslips at Mukkulam, Vadakkemala, Meloram, Poovanchi, and Kokkayar areas of the panchayat on October 16, 2021, had resulted in devastation of 21.85 hectares of farmland and crops. The total damage was estimated at ₹1,73,80,000.

According to sources, 354 farmers have not been compensated yet. “The Agriculture department sanctioned ₹21,39,646 for crop loss under the Kokkayar panchayat area. A State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of the Union government, amounting to ₹2,94,781, has already been disbursed. The State government’s share of ₹18,44,865 is still pending,” said the source.

“Two months ago, the panchayat authorities met the Agriculture Minister and requested him to release the money. No steps have been taken yet. The flood and landslips have mainly affected small-scale farmers in the panchayat,” said Kokkayar panchayat president Priya Mohanan. According to sources, in Idukki district, a compensation of ₹1.30 crore is pending for crop loss in various natural calamities. The compensation was last distributed on May 18, 2021.

On November 5 this year, Santhanpara grama panchayat, near Munnar, too witnessed landslips and flash flood. According to the Agriculture department, 27 hectares of farmland were destroyed and crop loss was estimated at ₹18,20,750 lakh. The flash flood affected nearly 100 farmers.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (Credit) Idukki, Ambily C. said a total of 53 farmers had already submitted applications for compensation. “A report will be submitted to the District Collector and the Agriculture department soon,” said Ms. Ambily.

Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said only a special financial package from the State government would provide immediate relief to the affected farmers. “Huge amounts of crop loss compensation are still pending in the district and the chance of sanctioning them in the near future is remote. We are demanding a special package for Santhanpara panchayat,” said Mr. Varghese.

