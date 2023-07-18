ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year-old tribal boy attacked by wild animal

July 18, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy of a tribal family living inside the Sabarimala forests sustained injuries after being attacked by an unidentified wild animal in the early hours of Tuesday. The child, identified as Subeesh, sustained grievous injuries on his head due in the attack.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the child was attacked by a leopard even as the Forest department officials maintained that it could be a jungle cat. The family, belonging to the Malampandaram tribe, recently moved to the Chalakkayam forests from Plappally for collecting forest produce.

