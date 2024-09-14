Three women die while crossing tracks at Kanhangad railway station

Three women were killed after being hit by a train near Kanhangad railway station on Saturday evening. The deceased, identified as Chinnamma (70), Angela (30), and Alice Thomas (60), were residents of Chingavanam in Kottayam and had travelled to Rajapuram to attend a relative’s wedding. They were attempting to cross the tracks to board the Malabar Express when they were hit by the Coimbatore-Hisar Express. They were unaware of the approaching train while preparing to board their scheduled train.