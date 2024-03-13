ADVERTISEMENT

Three vessels to reach Vizhinjam port from China in April

March 13, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ships to bring 17 more cranes for port

PTI

Three more vessels from China will reach the Vizhinjam seaport here in April with 17 more cranes for the international deep-sea facility being built at ₹7,700 crore, Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The three ships will reach Vizhinjam on April 4, 17 and 23.

The first vessel will have six cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes, the second one two ship-to-shore cranes and four cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes, and the third will have two ship-to-shore cranes and three cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes, it said.

Till now, 15 cranes have reached the seaport from China, the statement said.

The first ship docked at the deep-sea facility in October last year. The Vizhinjam port is being constructed in the public-private partnership model. The Adani Group is the private partner. The project, scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, was delayed due to issues with land acquisition. Fishermen had carried out violent protests opposing it, alleging that the port would adversely affect their livelihood.

