Three tribespeople injured in firing

July 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

Three tribespeople suffered injuries when they were shot at with an airgun allegedly by a local youth at Malamkara under the Kambalakkadu police station limits on Saturday noon.

Biju,48, of Choorathottiyil at Malamkara, fired shots at Mani, 54, Ragini,52, and Vipin, 17, of the Malamkara Paniya tribal colony near Kambalakkadu using an airgun.

The tribespeople suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal Minister K. Radhakrishnan visited them at the hospital and directed the hospital staff to ensure proper treatment for them.

Police picked up Biju for questioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.