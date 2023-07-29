ADVERTISEMENT

Three tribespeople injured in firing

July 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Tribal Minister K. Radhakrishnan visiting the tribal people, who were injured in an airgun firing at Malamkara near Kambalakkadu, at the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavay in Wayanad district. 

Three tribespeople suffered injuries when they were shot at with an airgun allegedly by a local youth at Malamkara under the Kambalakkadu police station limits on Saturday noon.

Biju,48, of Choorathottiyil at Malamkara, fired shots at Mani, 54, Ragini,52, and Vipin, 17, of the Malamkara Paniya tribal colony near Kambalakkadu using an airgun.

The tribespeople suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal Minister K. Radhakrishnan visited them at the hospital and directed the hospital staff to ensure proper treatment for them.

Police picked up Biju for questioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US