Three tribespeople injured in firing

July 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

Three tribespeople suffered injuries when they were shot at with an airgun allegedly by a local youth at Malamkara under the Kambalakkadu police station limits on Saturday noon.

Biju,48, of Choorathottiyil at Malamkara, fired shots at Mani, 54, Ragini,52, and Vipin, 17, of the Malamkara Paniya tribal colony near Kambalakkadu using an airgun.

The tribespeople suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

Tribal Minister K. Radhakrishnan visited them at the hospital and directed the hospital staff to ensure proper treatment for them.

Police picked up Biju for questioning.