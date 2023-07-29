HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three tribespeople injured in firing

July 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal Minister K. Radhakrishnan visiting the tribal people, who were injured in an airgun firing at Malamkara near Kambalakkadu, at the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavay in Wayanad district. 

Tribal Minister K. Radhakrishnan visiting the tribal people, who were injured in an airgun firing at Malamkara near Kambalakkadu, at the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavay in Wayanad district. 

Three tribespeople suffered injuries when they were shot at with an airgun allegedly by a local youth at Malamkara under the Kambalakkadu police station limits on Saturday noon.

Biju,48, of Choorathottiyil at Malamkara, fired shots at Mani, 54, Ragini,52, and Vipin, 17, of the Malamkara Paniya tribal colony near Kambalakkadu using an airgun.

The tribespeople suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

Tribal Minister K. Radhakrishnan visited them at the hospital and directed the hospital staff to ensure proper treatment for them.

Police picked up Biju for questioning.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.