Kerala

Three tribal women rescued from Thrissur forests in Kerala

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 05, 2022 21:28 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:28 IST

A woman who had just given birth and two pregnant women from the Mukkumpuzha tribal settlement in Thrissur district who were stranded in the forests in heavy rain were rescued on Friday.

Of the three women, one had given birth to a girl inside the forest itself. The new mother and the two other women who are five months and six months pregnant respectively had to be transported on a bamboo raft for nearly 2 km in heavy rain through the Peringalkuthu reservoir to a safe centre where the woman with the child could be provided medical aid, said a statement from the office of Minister for Health Veena George.

Though she had high blood pressure, she refused to be shifted from the tribal settlement to a hospital. The District Medical Officer visited the settlement to impress on her the need to reach a hospital. She was then shifted to the Chalakudy taluk hospital. Both the mother and the child are doing fine, the statement said.

The two pregnant women had been taken care of at the tribal settlement itself.

The Minister congratulated health workers and the the Forest and the police departments who helped them in rescuing the women and ensuring their safety.

