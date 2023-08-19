Three tigers spotted at human habitation in Idukki

August 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

Three tigers were spotted at a human habitation bordering the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Idukki. According to local residents, the tigers were spotted around 7.30 p.m. on Friday at Plamoodu, near Vallakkadavu, in the Vallakkadavu forest range limits.

Soumir Shaji, a resident of Vallakkadavu, said he first heard “moaning” of tigers near the Periyar river and soon spotted two tigers nearby. “After noticing the presence of two young tigers, I was moving to a neighbour’s house to inform him about it. On the way, an adult tiger suddenly jumped from an embankment and crossed to another side of the road,” said Mr. Shaji.

Local residents said they immediately alerted the Vallakkadavu forest range office, and forest officials reached the spot. Following prolonged efforts, the tigers were chased away from the area by bursting crackers by 11 p.m.

Vallakkadavu range officer Ajayagosh said that the region where the tigers were spotted is “a core area” of the tiger reserve. “The Forest department officials chased the animals back into the forests,” he said.

“Wild animal sightings are common in the area. It is suspected that the tigers had entered the human habitation accidentally,” said the official.