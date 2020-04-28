Three-tier curbs in Kottayam

With the upgrading of Kottayam as a COVID-19 Red zone, authorities have imposed a three-tier regulation mechanism on public activities by classifying locations in the district as hotspots, containment zones and other areas.

The system, which came into effect on Tuesday, mandates that people residing within the containment zones should confine themselves to their houses. Roads leading to these zones have been closed and the police have erected barricades to restrict entry and exit. Volunteers will reach out to people in need of essential food and medicines.

No shops or establishments other than ration shops should operate. Primary health centres within these zones will attend to only emergency cases. Instances of drinking water shortage or power outages should be addressed by the respective departments.

In areas marked as hotspots, the public are directed to wear mask and maintain social distance. People are permitted to get out of their houses only in case of emergencies. Shops supplying essential food items, medical shops, petrol pumps and cooking gas outlets are permitted to operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community kitchens will function without any disruptions while restaurants, wayside eateries or bakeries will remain closed.

The departments engaged in COVID-19 prevention activities such as Health, Police, Revenue, Local Self-Governance, Fire Force, Civil Supplies and so on are permitted to function with minimum staff.

Services allowed

In areas other than hotspots and containment zones, all institutions and services related to health care, government offices, banks, media, fuel stations, telecom, and grocery stores are permitted to function. Bus stations and railway stations can operate for freight movement only.

Private vehicles and taxis will be permitted only in case of medical emergencies or for purchasing essentials.

People are directed to wear face masks and comply with social distancing norms.

K. Padmakumar, Additional Director General of Police (Coastal Security), visited the hotspots on Tuesday and reviewed the security arrangements.

Mr. Padmakumar was assisted by Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (Ernakulam Range) and the District Police Chief G. Jaidev.