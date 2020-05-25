Three test positive in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

25 May 2020 22:53 IST

Two returned from abroad and one from Bengaluru

The active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 20 with three more persons testing positive for the disease on Monday.

Officials said that two patients had returned from foreign countries and one from Bengaluru.

“One of the patients, a youth from Mavelikara taluk, reached the district from the Maldives on May 10. The second person, a youth from Chengannur, came from Abu Dhabi on May 18. Both had been observing the mandatory institutional quarantine period at a COVID-19 care centre after reaching the district. The third patient, a woman from Mavelikara taluk, reached the district from Bengaluru in a private vehicle. She was in self-quarantine after reaching her home. All three patients have been shifted to Government Medical College, Alappuzha,” said an official.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, four persons including three of a family tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. According to officials, the family hailing from Thakazhi in Kuttanad taluk had reached the district from Mumbai.

The couple and their son came on board a train on May 22.

The fourth patient, a youth from Cherthala taluk reached the district from Abu Dhabi on May 17, said an official. The district has so far logged 25 COVID-19 cases. Of the 20 active cases, 19 are undergoing treatment at the MCH, Alappuzha, and one at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri in Malappuram district.

Seven persons were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease on Sunday, taking the number of people in isolation at hospitals in the district to 33. A total of 4,102 people are in quarantine/isolation in the district.

Containment zones

Meanwhile, District Disaster Management Authority chairperson M. Anjana has declared ward no:3 in Chengannur Municipality and ward no: 1 and 5 in Pandanad grama panchayat as cluster quarantine/containment zones. The places will see more restrictions including on vehicular movements.