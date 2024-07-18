Three teenage girls missing from shelter home at Aluva in Kerala

Three teenage girls were found missing from a shelter home at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala on July 18 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girls – aged 15, 16 and 18 – were found missing when the authorities at the shelter home for girls asked the inmates to wake up around 4.30 a.m. They immediately alerted the Aluva East police after confirming that the three girls were missing.

The police said CCTV footage showed that the girls left the shelter home through the back gate.

A case has been registered and a search was launched to trace them, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.