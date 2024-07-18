ADVERTISEMENT

Three teenage girls missing from shelter home at Aluva in Kerala

Published - July 18, 2024 12:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Police say CCTV footage showed the girls left the shelter home through back gate

The Hindu Bureau

Three teenage girls were found missing from a shelter home at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala on July 18 morning.

The girls – aged 15, 16 and 18 – were found missing when the authorities at the shelter home for girls asked the inmates to wake up around 4.30 a.m. They immediately alerted the Aluva East police after confirming that the three girls were missing.

The police said CCTV footage showed that the girls left the shelter home through the back gate.

A case has been registered and a search was launched to trace them, the police added.

