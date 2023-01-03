Three suffer burn injuries during fire in fire cracker unit

January 03, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

Three persons suffered burn injures when a fire broke out near the Malikappuram temple in Sannidhanam on Monday.

The injured were identified as A.R. Jayakumar, Amal and Rajeesh, all natives of Chengannur. The incident took place around 5 p.m when a fire broke out inside the shed where the trio were filling explosives into iron shells to make fire crackers.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the explosives accidentally went off to cause the fire. The injured have been admitted to the Government medical College, Kottayam.

The condition of Jayakumar, who sustained about 60% burns, remained critical.