ADVERTISEMENT

Three suffer burn injuries during fire in fire cracker unit

January 03, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons suffered burn injures when a fire broke out near the Malikappuram temple in Sannidhanam on Monday.

The injured were identified as A.R. Jayakumar, Amal and Rajeesh, all natives of Chengannur. The incident took place around 5 p.m when a fire broke out inside the shed where the trio were filling explosives into iron shells to make fire crackers.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the explosives accidentally went off to cause the fire. The injured have been admitted to the Government medical College, Kottayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The condition of Jayakumar, who sustained about 60% burns, remained critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US