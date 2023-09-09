Three students from Manipur join Don Bosco Arts and Science College in Kannur

September 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KANNUR

20-year-old Regina Kimnilam, was living a peaceful life in Ukon Thingkangphai village, until the ethnic clash broke out in Manipur in May. She had to leave her loved ones including her brothers and relatives who stayed back to guard their villages.

She is among two others including Mercy Singneimoi and Esther Neijahoi, belonging to the Kuki community, who took refuge in a camp at Lamka in Zalenmun village and arrived at the Don Bosco College of Arts and Science College at Angadikadavu in Kannur with a hope to pursue their higher education.

They are the first ones to join the English literature graduation course after Kannur University announced admissions to students from Manipur who were unable to continue studies due to the ethnic strife.

Ms. Kimnilam said that it was a difficult journey from the violence-gripped region to a peaceful and supportive place in Kerala. She said that though their village was not attacked, they had to leave in fear due to the clashes in neighbouring hamlets.

“My parents, brothers, and relatives are still guarding the village. However, the violence has shut down most schools and higher education institutions,“ she recalled. Ms. Kimnilam and Mercy had to flee from the village with nothing but their certificates and a few other basic things to the camp in Lamka.

“There were more than 60 people around my age who took refuge in the camp. It was difficult and they were clueless about their future,” Ms. Mercy said. They had to travel from their camp to Guwahati by road, fly down to Bengaluru, and then take the road again to Kannur, she said.

While they were lucky to have their certificates, Esther, who studied in Imphal was not so lucky to get her certificates. However, the decision of Kannur University to help students who lost or didn’t get certificates to continue studies has turned out to be a blessing for students like her.

Father Bastin J. Neillissery, rector and manager of Don Bosco Arts and Science College, said that it was the decision of the college management to help the students from Manipur in whatever way possible.

The college is providing hostel accommodation, books, dress, and all other requirements free of cost to ensure that they continue their education for the next three years atleast, he added.

