Three students drown in Mankulam river in Idukki

March 02, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - IDUKKI

They were part of a 33-member team from Jyothis Central School at Manjapra in Angamaly who were on an excursion

The Hindu Bureau

Three students aged 15 years drowned at Valiya Parakutty in the Mankulam river in Anakkulam, near Adimali, in Idukki on Thursday.

According to the Adimali police, the students were part of a 33-member group, including teachers from the Jyothis Central School at Manjapra in Angamaly who reached Mankulam for an excursion.

The deceased were identified as Arjun Shibu, Joyal Joby and Richard Brecy, all Class IX students of the school. The incident occurred around 2.30 p.m. Five students entered the water for a bath and they got trapped in the river. On hearing the cries of other students, taxi drivers and local residents rushed to the spot and rescued two of them.

The bodies of three students were recovered later. The bodies were shifted to the Adimali taluk hospital for post-mortem examination. Valiya Parakkutty is one of the major tourist spots in Anakkulam. Last week two drowned in the same area. 

