September 21, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State has decided not to go with the new pedagogical structure defined in the National Education Policy (NEP).

The NEP 2020 puts forth the 5+3+3+4 design for the academic structure beginning with three years of anganwadi/preschool and two years in primary school covering ages 3-8 and going up to secondary stage of four years (classes 9-12). However, the draft for the school curriculum revision framework in the State that was released on Thursday details a three-stage structure for public education.

From age three to five/six will be the child care and development stage, followed by the primary stage from ages five/six to 12/13, that is covering classes 1-7. The secondary stage will be from ages 13/14 to 17/18 (classes 8 to 12).

The draft mentions that the Right to Education Act lays down that education and care of children in the 3-6 age group should be implemented under the State government and the local government concerned.

Significantly, while the NEP mandates the age of admission to Class 1 should be six, the draft curriculum framework for the State states that the primary stage begins from ages five/six. In the wake of reminders in the past from the Union government to States to align their age of school admission with the NEP, it remains to be seen what the State government decides in the 2024 academic year.

