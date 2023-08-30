ADVERTISEMENT

Three sisters drown in pond at Mannarkkad

August 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three sisters drowned in a pond at Kottoppadam near Mannarkkad in Palakkad on Wednesday afternoon. Siblings Nashida, 26, Ramsheena, 23, and Rinshi, 18, were bathing in the Bheemanadu Perumkulam pond when the tragedy struck. Two of the elder sisters, who were married, had come to their parents’ house to celebrate Onam. Their father was on the bank of the pond when the incident happened. Dazed, he watched his three daughters go down helplessly. Though local residents fished out the three and rushed them to a private hospital at Mannarkkad, their lives could not be saved. The bodies were later shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Mannarkkad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US