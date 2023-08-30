Three sisters drown in pond at Mannarkkad

August 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Three sisters drowned in a pond at Kottoppadam near Mannarkkad in Palakkad on Wednesday afternoon. Siblings Nashida, 26, Ramsheena, 23, and Rinshi, 18, were bathing in the Bheemanadu Perumkulam pond when the tragedy struck. Two of the elder sisters, who were married, had come to their parents’ house to celebrate Onam. Their father was on the bank of the pond when the incident happened. Dazed, he watched his three daughters go down helplessly. Though local residents fished out the three and rushed them to a private hospital at Mannarkkad, their lives could not be saved. The bodies were later shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Mannarkkad.