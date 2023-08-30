HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three sisters drown in pond at Mannarkkad

August 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three sisters drowned in a pond at Kottoppadam near Mannarkkad in Palakkad on Wednesday afternoon. Siblings Nashida, 26, Ramsheena, 23, and Rinshi, 18, were bathing in the Bheemanadu Perumkulam pond when the tragedy struck. Two of the elder sisters, who were married, had come to their parents’ house to celebrate Onam. Their father was on the bank of the pond when the incident happened. Dazed, he watched his three daughters go down helplessly. Though local residents fished out the three and rushed them to a private hospital at Mannarkkad, their lives could not be saved. The bodies were later shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Mannarkkad.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.