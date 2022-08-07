Three shutters of Idukki’s Cheruthoni dam opened

A view of Idukki reservoir when one of the shutters of Cheruthoni dam was opened on August 7, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

August 07, 2022 19:26 IST

Water was released as per the rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission

Three shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir was opened to release 100 cumecs of of water on Sunday evening Earlier at 10 a.m. one shutter was opened.

The water was released as per the rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission. A red alert was sounded on Saturday when the water level reached the rule curve level of 2,382.53 ft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu informed Kerala that of the ten shutters remaining open in the Mullaperiyar dam, three shutters (V7, V8 and V9) will be raised further to 0.50 metre at 1 p.m. releasing more water to the Periyar.

The water from Mullaperiyar dam reaches Idukki reservoir. The water level in Mullaperiyar dam reached 138.30 ft. An additional of 3,119 cusecs of water was released from 1 p.m. Tamil Nadu had informed that the Vaiga dam, where the water from the Mullaperiyar dam goes, was full resulting in the opening of the shutters to release water to the Periyar. Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2,122 cusecs on Sunday.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said that there will be no flood-like situation on account of opening the one shutter of Cheruthoni dam. He said the shutter was opened to keep up the rule curve level. He said 79 families in the downstream area were given notice and 26 relief camps were opened. Five villages and grama panchayats were issued alerts..

An official of Dam Safety and Research Station told The Hindu that the present rule curve level will be in prevalence till August 10. As per the rule level, Idukki dam can store water up to 84% till then. With the new curve from August 10 to till August 20 in prevalence, Idukki dam can store water at 86%. The next rule level is from August 31 which is 89%. The maximum level 97% is from November 20 to 30, he said.