Three SFI activists arrested for ragging

September 07, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment police on Thursday arrested three Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists for allegedly ragging and manhandling a first-year student at the Government Sanskrit College here two weeks ago.

The police identified the accused as M. Naseem, Sachin and Jithu. Notably, the first-year student Adarsh is the son of CPI(M) leader and Perumkadavila grama panchayat vice-president S. Bindu.

The alleged incident took place place during the Onam celebrations organised on the college premises on August 24. The trio, all former students of the college, reportedly assaulted Adarsh in a classroom after the latter refused to take part in a sack race for a second time. Naseem is also the 12th accused in the stabbing incident that took place at University College in 2019.

